New city council members sworn in

The regular meeting of the Gregory City Council was held Monday, May 7, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. in the city hall. Mayor Scott Anshutz presented outgoing council members, Jerry Kafka, Kyra Jung, and Valerie Johnson with certificates of appreciation and thanked them for their service on the city council. Johnson commented that she learned a lot during her appointment, and as a result, will be more involved in the city from now on. The new council members were presented with their certificates of election and swore their oaths of office.

The new members and their terms are as follows: Ward I - Kristi Drey, two years; Ward II - Aric Hamilton, one year; Seymour Studenberg, two years; Ward III - Ashley Lozano, two years; Mayor - Scott Anshutz, two years. The council elected Shana Flakus as president, and Seymour Studenberg as vice president.

