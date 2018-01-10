New LED lights to be tested on Main Street

At the January 2, 2018, Gregory City Council meeting, a suggestion was made to the Mayor Scott Anshutz that the city replace the street lights on Main Street with LED lights like the ones on the highway on the east side of town. Public Works Superintendent Mark Fortuna reported that the twenty-five lights on Main Street are getting to the point where they aren’t repairable. There are three different wattages to choose from. The ones on the highway are the highest wattage, and the council agreed that Main Street doesn’t need such bright light. It was decided that the city will put a low watt light by BankWest and a medium watt light by the auditorium and see which is preferable.

Fortuna also reported that things have been pretty quiet for the Public Works Department. They’ve been doing a little snow removal, working on some equipment, and trimming some trees, and hoping to take down Christmas lights in the next few days. He said that the new truck is working great. He plans to pick up the new chipper as soon as he receives notification that it is ready.