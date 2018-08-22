New low-income housing going up

Several years ago, the Gregory Horizons Community Development Corporation was formed with the goal of reducing poverty and improving the quality of life in the Gregory community and surrounding area. After gathering ideas from several “circles” of residents, a few areas of need stood out. From that, the organization developed a list of do-able projects to answer those needs. The resulting accomplishments are a thrift store and food bank, a community garden, community transit, a parent mentoring program, a park performance center, and business development. One of the needs they didn’t think they could address, however, because of the resources required, was the need for affordable housing for low income residents.

That is about to change. The city has several empty lots around town. The governor’s house, which is designed to answer the need for affordable housing, has been around for years. No one has connected these two resources, though, until recently.

