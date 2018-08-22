New teachers, new responsibilties, new school year begins today

Ashley Lozano is the new elementary secretary. Having grown up in Kansas City, she and her family moved to Gregory in 2013.bPrior to taking this position, she worked at the Gray House Motel. In addition to her job at the school, Lozano is a city council member. Her daughter Savanah will be a third grader this year, and Nickolas will be in head start. In her spare time, when she isn’t chaffeuring, she enjoys reading.

