New water and wastewater superintendent hired by the Gregory City Council members

Wed, 07/11/2018 - 5:00am News Staff
Patty Connealy-Clark

Mat Braun, a 2011 graduate of Gregory High School, is returning to Gregory to serve as the water and wastewater superintendent.

After earning a degree in land surveying, science and technology, Braun most recently worked for SPN and Associates, a surveying and engineering company in Mitchell. He believes that his time there has been beneficial experience for his new job in Gregory because of the numerous water and wastewater projects he has been involved with.

 

