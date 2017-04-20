Nick Stukel runs marathon on King George Island, Antarctica

Nick Stukel is on his way to becoming the first medical student and one of the youngest people to run a marathon on each of the seven continents. Nick is a student at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

In addition to that goal, his mission is to promote the healing power of music by spreading awareness and by increasing opportunities for musicians to play in hospitals.

Finishing first in Antarctica

In March, he completed his fifth foreign marathon in three years when he traveled to Antarctica and ran the 26-mile course on King George Island. His mom Sandy accompanied him on the trip.

