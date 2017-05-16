Nick Wendell to speak at Class of 2017 graduation ceremony

Twenty-five seniors will graduate at the Gregory High School commencement ceremony to be held on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the Gregory Memorial Auditorium.

Nick Wendell, a 2000 GHS graduate, is the graduation speaker for the Class of 2017.

Nick Wendell was born in Gregory and graduated from Gregory High School in 2000. He attended South Dakota State University in Brookings, earning an undergraduate degree in journalism and a graduate degree in higher education administration. Nick currently works as the Executive Director of the Center for Student Engagement at SDSU and teaches courses in the History of American Popular Culture. He has served as an advisor to SDSU’s Hobo Day Committee for ten years. In the spring of 2016, Nick was elected to his first term on the Brookings City Council.

