Path of Monday’s eclipse will be close to our viewing area

Not since 1918 have residents of this country been given the opportunity to witness a total solar eclipse across the entire contiguous United States. Monday’s August 21st event will encompass a path extending from Oregon to South Carolina.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between Earth and the Sun, thereby totally or partly obscuring the image of the sun for a viewer on Earth. A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon’s apparent diameter is larger than the sun’s blocking all direct sunlight, turning day into darkness. Totality occurs in a narrow path across Earth’s surface, with partial solar eclipse visible over a surrounding region thousands of miles wide.

