Pink Ladies dedicated to helping cancer patients

In October 2004, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a woman in the Thursday night dart league in Yankton was discussing her sister’s breast cancer with some of the other ladies, and they talked about how they could help her and others in the community battling breast cancer. They agreed that they would like to have a dart league of their own, without the men, and that conversation led to the creation of the first Pink Ladies Dart League, in which all league fees would be used to help anyone in the community afflicted with cancer, not just women with breast cancer.

TNT helps Pink Ladies explode on the scene

TNT Enterprises Yankton dart league coordinator, Randy Oliver, was asked to give a speech about the new league at a National Darts Association league summit, and that’s when things really took off. Now, a non-profit, Pink Ladies leagues continue to grow. There are currently over 1200 pink ladies in South Dakota alone, and leagues have also sprung up in Minnesota, Ohio, Nebraska, and Winnepeg. Some coed leagues are even starting to pop up, and the governor has signed a proclamation the past two years, designating October 14 as Pink Ladies Day.

