Pittalis is foreign exchange student from Italy

By Max Klundt

Luigi Pittalis is a sixteen-year -old foreign exchange student from Bitti, Italy who is attending GHS this school year. Lonnie and Jennifer Klundt are his host parents.

Italy’s total area is 116,350 square miles and it is the 23rd largest country in the world with 61,680,122 people living within its borders. Almost 40 per cent of that is mountainous territory. The United States is about 32.5 times the size of Italy. From north to south, it can be driven in 13 hours.

The capital of Italy is Rome and they have a president and a prime minister.

Luigi is from Bitti, Italy a small town of 3,000 people on the island of Sardinia.

