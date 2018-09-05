Prominent local businessman passes away August 30, 2018

Businessman and philanthropist John Lillibridge passed away at the Community Memorial Hospital in Burke, August 30, 2018. John and his brother Tom were the third generation to take the helm at First Fidelity Bank, founded by their grandfather, Lowell Stanton.

John was very involved in the Burke community, and all seven locations of First Fidelity Bank carry that philosophy into the communities they serve.

