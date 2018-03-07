Residents’ reluctance to serve in public office plagues city

The deadline to file a petition to run for the Gregory City Council or Gregory School District Board of Education has passed with only one seat on the city council to be contested in the April 10 election. All city council positions will be filled this year, requiring no mayoral appointments. This is a slight improvement over last year in which Mayor Scott Anshutz had two chairs to fill. School Board President Dave Shoemaker, however, will have one vacancy to fill by appointment.

In Ward I, Kristi Drey has petitioned to run for the seat that Jerry Kafka will be leaving. With no opposition, she will automatically take over that position. Seymour Studenberg, as well, will have no opponent for his seat in Ward II, and Aric Hamilton will fill Kyra Jung’s seat; Jung is completing a one-year appointment. Valerie Johnson is also completing a one-year appointment and has decided to throw her hat in the ring for a full term in Ward III. She will be facing Ashley Lozano for the only contested seat in the April 10 election. Scott Anshutz remained unopposed, and will serve another term as mayor.

