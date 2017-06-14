Road reopens, overlay phase next year

The Gregory County Commission met on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Commissioners Myron Johnson, Jeff Johnson, Jessy Biggins, Bob Hausmann and Kelsea Sutton were present.

Dept. budgets reviewed

The 2018 provisional budget process is underway. The board reviewed the following submissions: weed $87,493, director of equalization, $129,946, planning & zoning $31,256, treasurer $109,281 and youth/4-H $59,855.

Road reopened

On Monday, June 12 Highway Superintendent Brad Ellwanger provided the following update. The current phase of the project on Highway 31 north of Burke was completed and the road was reopened on June 12. The overlay will not be done until next year. That part of the project will cost about $.5 million.

