Roger Frank achieves the trifecta in South Dakota high school music

Wed, 05/03/2017 - 1:45pm News Staff

South Dakota high school instrumental musicians have three opportunities each year to play with the best of the best high school musicians in the state: All State Orchestra, All State Band and All State Jazz Band.

Roger Frank, II has achieved all three. He is the only percussionist in the state who was selected for All State Orchestra, All State Band and All State Jazz Band this year. He will attend All State Jazz Band in Aberdeen on May 4-6.

Roger is a senior percussionist at GHS. This is the first time in GHS history that a student has been selected for All State Orchestra, Band and Jazz Band in one year.

That’s a rare accomplishment for any student. But it’s even more noteworthy for a student from a Class B school. Roger was the only student from a B school selected for the 2017 All State Jazz Band.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467