Roger Frank achieves the trifecta in South Dakota high school music

South Dakota high school instrumental musicians have three opportunities each year to play with the best of the best high school musicians in the state: All State Orchestra, All State Band and All State Jazz Band.

Roger Frank, II has achieved all three. He is the only percussionist in the state who was selected for All State Orchestra, All State Band and All State Jazz Band this year. He will attend All State Jazz Band in Aberdeen on May 4-6.

Roger is a senior percussionist at GHS. This is the first time in GHS history that a student has been selected for All State Orchestra, Band and Jazz Band in one year.

That’s a rare accomplishment for any student. But it’s even more noteworthy for a student from a Class B school. Roger was the only student from a B school selected for the 2017 All State Jazz Band.

