Santa lights up the Christmas tree in Gregory

Wed, 12/06/2017 - 1:42pm News Staff

There are lots of opportunities for holiday shopping, giving and entertainment in Gregory this year. Starting Sunday, December 9

Participating businesses will be open on Sundays for holiday shopping.

Entertainment scheduled

The Java Jives will be presenting Tis the Season Holiday Concert on Sunday, December 10 at 5:00 p.m. at the Dixon Townhall Theatre. The Gregory High School and Middle School holiday concert was postponed due to inclement weather. The concert will be held on Monday, Dec. 11, at 7:00 p.m. at the Gregory Memorial Auditorium.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467