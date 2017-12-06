Santa lights up the Christmas tree in Gregory

There are lots of opportunities for holiday shopping, giving and entertainment in Gregory this year. Starting Sunday, December 9

Participating businesses will be open on Sundays for holiday shopping.

Entertainment scheduled

The Java Jives will be presenting Tis the Season Holiday Concert on Sunday, December 10 at 5:00 p.m. at the Dixon Townhall Theatre. The Gregory High School and Middle School holiday concert was postponed due to inclement weather. The concert will be held on Monday, Dec. 11, at 7:00 p.m. at the Gregory Memorial Auditorium.

