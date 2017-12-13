School activities wind down as first semester ends

The Gregory School Board met for their regular meeting on Monday, December 11 at 5:30 p.m. Vince Berens addressed the school board in regards to the sale of the old school. In reference to the November official board minutes he wished to clear his name. He stated that his role as the realtor would not be responsible for clearing the title and providing title insurance. Board member Bob Wik questioned why this wasn’t cleared up with the sale. This is old business and shouldn’t be at the expense of the school nearly ten years later. Berens reiterated that he was not responsible for this issue. The district hired the school attorney to write an affirmation of identity that was approved at the November regular meeting and filed with the county to clean up the title issue.

Principal Determan’s report

Principal Jeff Determan gave his report saying that there were just a few things to do before the end of the first semester which there is only a week left. He said that all the high school activities are underway now. Middle school girls basketball ended Friday and middle school boys basketball starts after Christmas. Holiday concert for middle school/high school was rescheduled for Monday, December 11 due to inclement weather last Monday.

