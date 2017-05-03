Sean Kelly enjoys all of his jobs

Find a job you enjoy doing, and you will never have to work a day in your life. Sean Kelly seems to have accomplished that. Only in his case, it’s jobs plural. Sean has enjoyed a number of different career paths since he graduated from Winner High School, but they all lead back to this area and serving others.

He moved to Gregory in September 2009. The route from Winner to Gregory was a long, circuitous one.

Sean Kelly was raised in Winner. His dad Dennis Kelly is a livestock order-buyer. Dennis took his young son Sean with him when he traveled to sale barns throughout South Dakota and Nebraska. Sean learned a lot about cattle from him. Sean worked for Dave Pravecek, a farmer/feeder, during middle and high school.

After he graduated from Winner High School in 1995, Sean attended Western Dakota Technical Institute in Sturgis and earned an associate’s degree in ag business.

He worked for a farmer in Wasta and then worked in a Nebraska feed lot. Then he returned to South Dakota to work full time for Dave Pravacek and he began building his own cow/calf herd.

