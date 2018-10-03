Sinclair named South Dakota agent of the year

Wed, 10/03/2018 - 5:00am
Patty Connealy-Clark

At the Independent Insurance Agents of South Dakota annual convention in Deadwood, SD, on Monday, September 24, Curt Sinclair of Fidelity Agency was named South Dakota Agent of the Year. He has been an independent agent since 2006.

Unbeknownst to him, his assistant Lisa Johnson submitted what he described as “an amazingly written letter” to nominate him for the honor, which he believes is the sole criteria used to make the selection. Also unbeknownst to him, when he was selected, the presentation of the award was to be a surprise.

 

