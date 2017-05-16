Sons of Chaplin to bring blast from the past in Naper, NE on Saturday, May 27

Local baby boomers have 10 days to dig out their dancing shoes and limber up in preparation for the return of the Sons of Chaplin band. The band is reuniting to celebrate their 50th anniversary at a street dance and party in Naper, NE on Saturday night, May 27, 2017.

In the late 60’s and into the 70’s, rock bands played in the Gregory area weekly. Gregory, Colome, Winner, Burke, Bonesteel and Rest Haven in Lake Andes were considered the places to go on Friday and Saturday nights to hear live music and dance. The Sons of Chaplin performed at all of those venues.

The monkey, twist, watusi, jerk, mashed potato, swim, pony and frug were some of the popular dances during this period. Whether they knew the dance steps or made up their own, teens enjoyed themselves on the dance floor and listening to their favorite rock tunes.

