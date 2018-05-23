Special school board meeting was held to reschedule opt-out election

The Gregory School Board held a special meeting at noon, Thursday, May 17 at the high school.

The main purpose of the meeting was to discuss the election for the opt-out. The original date chosen won’t work; according to election guidelines, the earliest the vote could be held would be June 19.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/