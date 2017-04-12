Specifications for stadium bleachers considered

The Gregory School Board held their regular monthly meeting on Monday, April 10, 2017. Board members present were Dave Shoemaker, Curt Sinclair, Bob Wik, Sharon Pedersen and Karen Timanus. Superintendent Sara Klein, principal Jeff Determan, business manager Jonalu Studenberg and teacher Julie Braun also attended.

Upcoming activities

Mr. Determan gave the principal’s report. The high school earned second at the Academic Olympics in Burke last week. Platte placed first. Prom was held Apr. 8 and it was a success. The grade 3-8 piano and vocal contest was held Apr. 8. They were scheduled to host a MS track meet and a MS/JV golf meet on Tues. April 11.

There is early dismissal on Thurs., Apr. 13 for Easter break. No school is scheduled on Fri. and Mon., Apr. 14 and 17 for Easter break.