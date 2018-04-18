Spring snowstorm hits area

Wed, 04/18/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

Friday, April 6, began with a bitter eight degrees making it hard to believe we are in spring. As the next week progressed, we saw more spring-like weather. The area schools were finally able to participate in track and golf meets for the first time this season. And then the rain came in the wee hours of the morning, Friday, April 13, and the wind started to blow. Schools cancelled across the state in preparation for the blizzard that was coming. By midmorning the snow began. The blizzard officially hit midafternoon. I-90 was closed from Wyoming to Minnesota, in sections throughout the day.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467