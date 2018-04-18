Spring snowstorm hits area

Friday, April 6, began with a bitter eight degrees making it hard to believe we are in spring. As the next week progressed, we saw more spring-like weather. The area schools were finally able to participate in track and golf meets for the first time this season. And then the rain came in the wee hours of the morning, Friday, April 13, and the wind started to blow. Schools cancelled across the state in preparation for the blizzard that was coming. By midmorning the snow began. The blizzard officially hit midafternoon. I-90 was closed from Wyoming to Minnesota, in sections throughout the day.

