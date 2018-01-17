Springer opens gift shop on Main Street

Dena Springer of rural Gregory opened Prairie Treasures Gift Shop January 8, at 618 Main Street, Suite B, the retail space just to the north of State Farm Insurance. Her objective is to provide the community with a dedicated gift shop where customers can do all their giftbuying in one stop, not duplicating what other businesses are doing, but making items available locally that customers would normally have to travel to a larger city to find.

Springer has been in Gregory since 2006, when she married Wayne Springer. She has been primarily a farm wife and has helped her husband with his corn stove business. Most recently she worked at Parts Connect. She has two grown daughters, one in San Antonio, TX, and the other in Sioux Falls.

Springer has been in retail almost all of her life. She enjoys the flexibility of owning her own business and being her own boss. Her recently-widowed mother, who lives in Presho, also loves retail and will come down to help out from time to time. She hopes to be able to hire an employee as her business grows.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/