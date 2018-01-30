State representative Julie Bartling receives first Craig Tieszen Award

At the South Dakota Newspaper Association’s Newspaper Day at the State Legislature, January 25, 2017, Representative Julie Bartling was presented with the first-ever Craig Tieszen Award for Civility in Leadership.

The idea for this award came from the board and staff at the Rapid City Journal, who wanted to ensure that Representative Tieszen have a lasting legacy. Chris Huber, managing editor of the Journal, said in the presentation that Tieszen was well-known for being able to work with anyone in the legislature, listening to all points of view, and never raising his voice. He died in a kayaking accident November 22, 2017, trying to help his brother-in-law, who also died.

Deb Tieszen, Craig’s wife, hopes that the award will inspire more legislators to emulate her husband’s example and restore a more civil atmosphere, not only in the political arena, but in their interactions with people in general.

