Stay Wild Boutique grand opening is Sat., June 3

The Stay Wild Boutique opens on Saturday, June 3 at 9:00 a.m. at 624 Main Street. The Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The boutique offers quality, stylish, fashionable and trendy clothing and accessories for women, teens, young girls and children. They serve all sizes of women. They also carry clothes for infant boys and girls. A loyalty rewards program and gift certificates are available.

