Steffen Farms variance denied

The Gregory County Commission met as the Gregory County Board of Adjustment on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Myron Johnson, Jeff Johnson, Jessy Biggins, Bob Hausmann and Kelsea Sutton were present. In addition to the board, legal counsel and D.J. Steffen, about 40 people attended the meeting.

The board held two hearings that day. The first lasted about three hours and was a comprehensive review of the Steffens’ request for a conditional use permit for Steffen Farms, LLC to expand their feedlot for 999 head of cattle to operate a CAFO (concentrated animal feeding operation) for up to 3,500 head.

Steffen Farms was represented by a lawyer. The board heard testimony from applicant D. J. Steffen and supporters of the permit.

