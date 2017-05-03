Steffen Farms variance denied

Wed, 05/03/2017 - 1:47pm News Staff

The Gregory County Commission met as the Gregory County Board of Adjustment on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Myron Johnson, Jeff Johnson, Jessy Biggins, Bob Hausmann and Kelsea Sutton were present. In addition to the board, legal counsel and D.J. Steffen, about 40 people attended the meeting.

The board held two hearings that day. The first lasted about three hours and was a comprehensive review of the Steffens’ request for a conditional use permit for Steffen Farms, LLC to expand their feedlot for 999 head of cattle to operate a CAFO (concentrated animal feeding operation) for up to 3,500 head.

Steffen Farms was represented by a lawyer. The board heard testimony from applicant D. J. Steffen and supporters of the permit.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467