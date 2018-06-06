Storm wreaks havoc on Gregory

Wed, 06/06/2018 - 3:51pm News Staff
Patty Connealy-Clark

On Thursday, the buzz around town was that Gregory was expecting severe weather Friday, including baseball-sized hail. Friday arrived with high humidity, strong winds, strange clouds, and relatively dark skies, seeming to confirm expectations.

Friday evening the wind hit with a vengeance, the temperature dropped significantly, a torrent of rain poured down, and the storm left a random path of damage behind.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467