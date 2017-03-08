Students observe flag folding

Gregory American Legion members Dick Shaffer and Rich Rubel attended the Gorilla Gathering on Feb. 27 to explain how to fold the American flag. Students Dylan Borszich and Rhett Oliver, who are prospective National Guardsmen, demonstrated the flag folding with the assistance of classmate Jon Bakke.

Shaffer explained how to fold the American flag thirteen times so that only a triangular blue field of stars shows.

The American Legion has developed a meaning for each of the 13 folds and incorporated these points into a flag folding ceremony. Shaffer explained, “The first fold of our flag is a symbol of life. The second fold is a symbol of our belief in eternal life.

