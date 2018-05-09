Suzanne Braun opens her home and her heart

May is National Foster Care Month. Mother’s Day also happens to fall in May, and as that special day approaches this week, one mother in particular will be reminiscing about the 19+ children whom she has been allowed to mother in a special way. Suzanne Braun has been providing long-term foster care for eight years to kids from two days old to age sixteen. Suzanne was inspired to undertake this responsibility after spending time with another foster family in the area.

“I just fell in love with their two kids,” she said. At first Braun only planned to provide respite care for foster parents in this area. “Respite care is very important,” she explained. “Many kids come with a lot of challenges and are not used to rules and structure. Foster parents need that break once a month to reconnect with each other and with their own children.” She added that several families provide only respite care. Others foster children for long-term care, and some have even adopted the kids placed with them. Regardless of whether families are interested in providing respite or long-term care, there is always a need for more.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/