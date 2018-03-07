Taiwanese exchange student learns to love the frigid south

Melody Lin is an exchange student from the country of Taiwan, but Melody isn’t her real name; roughly translated from Chinese, her given name is Hsin Jung Lin. But even that is an Americanized version. In Taiwan the family name, which would be her last name in America, is first, which means that she is actually Lin Hsin Jung. Keep in mind, though, that this is just still a translation from Chinese characters, and she chose the name Melody because very few people would be able to pronounce or even remember the Taiwanese version.

Melody arrived in Gregory in late August at the home of Dawn and Cornelius Waldner, her host family. She was expecting to be assigned to a different part of the United States, and had even paid extra to be placed in a southern state. Well, Gregory is located in a state with south as part of its name! Although she was surprised by the weather, she has learned to love this northern version of south. She admits that this winter has been pretty tough, but she has gotten used to the cold, as much as anyone can get used to the extreme temperatures these past few months have brought.

