They blew the whistle on us

When the outdoor warning siren sounds we automatically assume there is a fire somewhere. But it may also be for an accident or something weather related. Here is some information about when and why the outdoor warning siren is used.

Although the siren is used between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. for fires, it is normally not used for night time fires. During the night, if not enough firefighters respond to the first page out or the second page out, then the pagers are set for a requested second page or an automatic 3rd page and the 911 dispatcher will set off the siren. Because the pagers do not work in all buildings in Gregory, including the fire hall, Cenex, NAPA, the new school and Bartling Welding, the siren is sounded to alert the firefighters. The public is also alerted by the siren so that they can take precautions to stay clear of the firefighters who are rushing to the fire hall and the emergency vehicles as they are dispersing to the designated emergency sight.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/