Third annual Beefsteak Banquet held last Saturday

Wed, 08/23/2017 - 2:44pm News Staff
Coach Jennifer Voigt

The third annual Beefsteak Banquet is in the history books with a good crowd of people taking in the event on Saturday, August 19 at the Gregory Memorial Auditorium. Kacie Birkel, bottom left photo, was the 2017 scholarship recipient from the Gregory Area Healthcare System and Foundation.

Francie Johnson, center photo, was presented a plaque for her years of service and life time achievements to the Avera Foundation Board.

Tony Timanus presented a plaque to Carol Stukel, bottom right photo, for her years of service and dedication to the Gregory Hospital in her several roles throughout the years

 

