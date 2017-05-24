Thirteen GHS tracksters head to state

The Gregory track team competed in the Region 6B track meet this past Thursday in Kimball. “The completion was just as difficult as the weather. The cool wind was a steady 15-20 mph wind out of the northeast, which made the crosswind feel like it was in your face for the majority of the race. The weather was enough of a factor that there was no individual or relay teams that broke any state standards at this meet, so just the first and second place finishers at the meet advanced to the state meet,” stated Stukel.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/