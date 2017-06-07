Three local 4-H members qualify for 2017 4-H Shooting Sports National Championship

Gregory County 4-H Bullseye Shooting Club has 76 active members, and several qualified to attend the South Dakota State 4-H Match held in Ft. Pierre the last weekend in April.

This year three of our members qualified to go to the 2017 4-H Shooting Sports National Championship held in Grand Island, NE the end of June. The youth who will be representing Gregory County and spend the week of June 25th - 30th in Grand Island, NE, are Shannon Weller, Alexa Hannahs and Elijah Everette. Shannon will be participating in .22 rifle, Alexa will be showing her skills in air rifle, and Elijah will shoot in recurve archery. To help them cover fees and expenses they will hold a Dinner On Main on Monday, June 12th at the Burke Civic Center from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

