Tour of Homes is resurrected

Rosebud-Sandhills Right-to-Life is bringing back their Tour of Homes. This year’s event is scheduled for Sunday, January 14 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. The tour will showcase the homes of Kurt and Kellie Stukel, Cheryl Duimstra, and Vic and Leanna Schmitz.

President Suzanne Braun commented that the Tour of Homes is one of the organization’s biggest fundraisers. The group uses the money to create awareness in the community about life issues such as Eye-Openers in the newspaper, a movie night for area youth and adults, and other activities. Some money is also used to support pregnancy centers and programs that help women heal from the effects of having an abortion.