Two new businesses expected to move in to Main Street buildings

The Gregory City Council met on Monday, May 15, 2017. Mayor Scott Anshutz chaired the meeting. The council members present were Jerry Kafka, Shana Flakus, Seymour Studenberg, Kyra Jung and Guyla Husman. Val Johnson was absent. City administrator Al Cerny, police chief Travis DeBuhr, officer Nick Myer, librarian Diane Althoff, planning and zoning member Aric Hamilton and Gray House Motel owner Troy Sundquist also attended the meeting.

BID loan approved

The BID submitted a loan request for the Stay Wild Boutique, LLC owned by Kerri Grim and Britnie Kenzy that they have approved. The business will be located at 624 Main Street where Lisa’s Corner Hair Care was previously located. The council approved a standard BID loan of $5,000.00 at 3% interest for four years.

