Two stadium bleachers coming this summer

The Gregory School Board held a special meeting on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 to consider bids for two new sets of Gorilla Stadium bleachers and concrete work. Board members present were Dave Shoemaker, Curt Sinclair, Bob Wik, Sharon Pedersen and Karen Timanus. Superintendent Sara Klein, principal Jeff Determan and business manager Jonalu Studenberg also attended.

The meeting was a follow up to the April 10, 2017 meeting when the board reviewed the three bids they received for two outdoor bleachers at Gorilla Stadium. Each set will seat about 350 people. They are 30” above ground. At the April 19 meeting they discussed the bids they received from the vendors for 42” high bleachers.

