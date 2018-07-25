Unsprayed weeds equal unhappy neighbors

Wed, 07/25/2018 - 3:24pm News Staff
Patty Connealy-Clark

The regular meeting of the Gregory County Board of Commissioners was held at 9:00 Tuesday morning, July 17, 2018, in the Gregory County Courthouse.

Courthouse now breast-feeding friendly

County Health Nurse Terri Schoenefeld presented her department’s quarterly report. She was pleased to point out that the Gregory County Courthouse is now officially registered as a breast feeding friendly business with a dedicated space for customers and employees to use. Located on the ground floor across from the VA’s office, the dedicated room is ready for use but still awaiting bettersuited furnishings and decorations. Her hope is that other local businesses will rise to the challenge to offer similar accommodations for breast-feeding mothers to make the choice to breast feed more convenient for women.

 

