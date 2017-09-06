Volunteers needed to help with Fireball Runthose

The Fireball Run is coming to Gregory on Friday, September 29, 2017.

The Fireball Run is an Amazon Prime filmed adventure series that follows 40 teams as they race across the United State completing fun missions and raising awareness about missing children. Each car has a picture of their missing child. They will hand out flyers with photos and information about their missing child. After the tenth season airing, they have recovered 49 children.

This season the race begins in Eau Claire, WI and concludes in Rapid City. With the aid of Troy and Paula Sundquist, getting the application sent out, the teams will be stopping for a lunch stop. Film crews have already been to Gregory to capture parts of the community that will be used in an episode, in the upcoming 11th season Big Country.

 

