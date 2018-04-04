Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans reception held at Gregory County Courthousenam

Vietnam Veterans gathered at the Gregory County Courthouse on Thursday morning, March 29, 2018, to attend a coffee and roll reception put on by the Gregory County Veterans Service Office for Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day, which was proclaimed by Governor Dennis Daugaard.

The actual day proclaimed by the Governor was Friday, March 30th. In addition to the veterans shown above, other veterans attending later were: Bob Fenenga, Bill Beckers, Vic Plugge, Dennis Pense and Joe Fahrenbacher

