WO-2 Jedadiah J. Gassen retires from South Dakota National Guard

On June 22, 2018 the 153rd Vertical Construction Battalion of Winner and Wagner and Parkston conducted a ceremony for the retirement of Jed Gassen after 20 years in the SD National Guard.

Jed joined the SD National Guard between his junior and senior year of high school in 1998. He took his Basic Training Combat Course at Ft. Sill, OK and graduated on July 28, 1998. He was then attached to the 153rd Combat Engineer Battalion in Winner. In June 2002, Jed received the Sergeant Major’s Award for perpetuating the traits and principles of leadership.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/