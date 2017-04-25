Young donor brings life to Nels Miller

April is National Donate Life Month. It’s intended to encourage Americans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors. It’s also an opportunity to remember those who have saved lives through the gift of donation for young adults as well as older ones.

A young donor made the difference for Gregory businessman Nelson Miller when he received a heart transplant 19 1/2 years ago. Nels was the publisher of the Gregory Times-Advocate. He was elected president of the South Dakota Newspaper Association at a conference on June 7, 1997. The next day, June 8, he was at home doing yard work with his family when he suffered a massive heart attack that destroyed the left side of his heart. He was rushed to Sioux Falls and then quickly transferred to the University of Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis, MN.

