Young Eagles flight rally scheduled for July 1 at the Gregory Airport

Area young people ages 8-17 will have the opportunity to take to the skies as the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 289 hosts a Young Eagles Flight Rally at 9D1, Gregory Municipal Airport, Flynn Field on Saturday July 1, 2017. Registration will be from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The rally is part of the EAA Young Eagles Program, created to interest young people in the aviation field.

Since the program was launched in 1992, Volunteer EAA pilots have flown more than two million young people who reside in over 90 countries. “Free airplane rides are just part of the Flight Rally,” said Steve Christensen, spokesman for the event.