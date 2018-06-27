Young entrepreneur opens business on Main Street

Jade Jones’ Essential Balance Therapeutic Massage, located in room #3 in Shear Creations Salon, is the newest addition to the line-up of Gregory’s Main Street businesses.

A 2016 Gregory High School graduate, Jadesa initially pursued a career as a physical therapy assistant at Lake Area Technical Institute in Watertown, but one semester was enough to convince her that becoming a PT assistant wasn’t the path for her. She wanted something that would be more handson, would allow her to be more involved with her clients, and would provide her the flexibility to set her own hours. Massage therapy seemed to fit that description much better.

Jadesa started attending Springs Bath House School of Massage Therapy (SBHSMT) in Mitchell while she finished her semester at Lake Area Tech and graduated at the end of August 2017. She got her license in October and started working at the spa that is affiliated with SBHSMT in January, traveling back and forth from Dallas on her work days. She jumped at the chance to work in Gregory when the opportunity presented itself and officially opened her business in mid-May.

