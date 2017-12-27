“Fill the Patrol Car” Drive Spreads Cheer to Local Families this Holiday Season

The Nebraska State Patrol, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and Ainsworth Fire Department gave Santa and his elves a little help this holiday season during their “Fill the Patrol Car” drive, where they collected and distributed toys and warm clothes to local families in need.

Braving cold temperatures and strong winds, Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Gena Jones, Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy BJ Nilson and Ainsworth Fire Department member Randy Johnson stood outside in Viaero’s parking lot on December 17th, collecting donations from generous community members.

