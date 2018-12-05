“Fill the Patrol Car” Event to Be Held in Ainsworth December 14th

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) are asking for the public’s help with efforts to support local families in need during the Christmas season.

NSP, in partnership with the State Troopers Association of Nebraska (STAN), will host events in the coming weeks to accept donations of toys and other items for local children.

“These efforts come directly from our troopers because they care so much about their communities,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol.

Troopers in Ainsworth will again team up with the Brown County Sheriff’s Department, Ainsworth Fire Department, and Central Valley Ag for the third annual Toy Drive to raise donations of toys and winter clothes for local children in need.

