10” of Snow Makes Hazardous Driving and Cancels/Postpones Many Events

Ainsworth Weather Observer Gerald Osborn gave 10” as the official amount of snow we received in Ainsworth during the weekend storm. Rain preceded the snow on Friday with the snow beginning around 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 1st. The snow continued until Sunday, December 2nd before it stopped.

