10” of Snow Makes Hazardous Driving and Cancels/Postpones Many Events

Wed, 12/05/2018 - 12:00am

Ainsworth Weather Observer Gerald Osborn gave 10” as the official amount of snow we received in Ainsworth during the weekend storm. Rain preceded the snow on Friday with the snow beginning around 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 1st. The snow continued until Sunday, December 2nd before it stopped.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467