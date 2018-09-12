Ainsworth Board of Education Approves the 2018-2019 Budget at $9,966,698.00

At the regular monthly meeting on September 10, 2018, the Ainsworth Community Schools Board of Education - Mark Johnson, Dan Dailey, Jim Arens, Scott Erthum and Brad Wilkins, approved the 2018-2019 General Fund Budget in the amount of $9,966,698.00.

Budget

A public hearing was opened at the beginning of the meeting for the 2018-19 Budget of Expenditures and 2018-19 Tax Request Hearing.

The 2018-19 allowable general fund budget authority is $8,137,431.00 which incudes the state allowed 1.5% increase over last year.

The total tax rate is 3.77 cents higher than it was last year partially due to almost no increase in valuation and the total rates do include 5.7 cents to be used to start to pay off the new building project.

