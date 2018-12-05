Ainsworth City Council Holds Special Meeting to Discuss the Future of LB840 Funds

In response to recent audit findings, the Ainsworth City Council held a special meeting on November 29th to take corrective action regarding the administration of LB840 economic development funds.

Council members Greg Soles, Deb Hurless and Brian Williams were present, as well as Mayor Larry Rice, City Administrator Lisa Schroedl and City Attorney Rod Palmer. Councilman Chuck Osborn was excused.

During the council’s regular meeting on November 14th, attorney Rick Ediger with Simmons Olsen Law Firm of Scottsbluff, advised the council members on how to proceed with several deficiencies identified during the city’s annual audit. The council took action on four of the key findings during the special meeting - name a city employee as administrator, returning possession of LB840 funds from NCDC to the city, formally requesting documents missing from the audit and filing conflict of interest forms.

Gerald Ehlers, a former member of the LB840 Citizen’s Advisory Review Committee (CARC) which serves as the watchdog group for the funds, addressed the board about the audit findings. He said all the deficiencies were “fixable” and that the council needs to “do whatever it takes to get the program back on track.”

