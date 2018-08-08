Ainsworth Community Schools and Bulldog Booster Club Working on Bulldog Pride

Ainsworth Pride! The Ainsworth Bulldog Booster Club is hosting a fundraiser to raise money for larger projects with locker rooms improvements as one of the projects for this coming year.

In collaboration with Ainsworth Community Schools, the Ainsworth Bulldog Booster Club and many volunteers are working at making the locker rooms a place to give our students and visiting teams a sense of Bulldog Pride. The school is doing their part of the upgrades and the Bulldog Boosters want to take it to the next level.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/